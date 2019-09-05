Airbus launches 500-person info centre in city

Airbus India on Wednesday launched a 500-person state-of-the-art Information Management Centre in Whitefield, the first and largest outside Europe. The centre will help Airbus expand its IT and digital capabilities across its global operations.

Why Bengaluru? Airbus wants to maximise value from the city’s “remarkable IT engineering talent pool that is complementing Airbus’ European partner ecosystems”, company officials told DH.

Through the centre, Airbus wants to upgrade digital capabilities, including big data, advanced analytics, Internet of Things, Cloud and DevOps, API development and cybersecurity.

Carlo Nizam, chief information officer, Airbus India & South Asia, explains the rationale behind a large setup in Bengaluru. “Digital transformation is driving changes to our workforce evolution that cannot be addressed from Airbus’s European footprint alone,” says Nizam.

“Airbus is leveraging the strength of India that includes talent, ability to scale volume and the extremely strong presence of an ecosystem, which perhaps is the largest IT partner base in the world,” says Anand E Stanley, president and managing director, Airbus India & South Asia.

Through tie-ups with 46 major Indian partners, Airbus’ annual procurement from the country was valued at USD 550 million (about Rs 3,960 crore) last year. This is expected to cross Rs 4,000 crore this year, informs Stanley.