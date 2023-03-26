Avoid these roads in Bengaluru on March 26

Bengaluru City Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Sunday.

Between 3 pm and 8 pm, vehicle users have been asked to avoid Ballari Road, Hebbal Junction, Mehkri Circle, Cauvery Theatre Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Nrupathunga Road, Queens Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, KR Circle, Police Corner, Hudson Circle, NR Junction, Town Hall Junction, Gopala Gowda Junction, Police Thimmaiah Circle, Trinity Junction, Old Airport road, ASC Centre, ISRO Junction, and Suranjan Das Road.

Ahead of the IPL practice match that will be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, Bengaluru City Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory.

Between 4 pm and 10 pm, traffic police have restricted parking on Queens Road, MG Road, Cubbon road, Raj Bhavan road, Central Street, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi , Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Kings Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

Vehicles can be parked at St Joseph’s Indian School ground, UB City parking lot, TTMC Shivajinagar first floor and old KGID building.