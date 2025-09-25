Trump to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, US official says

<p>Washington/Islamabad: US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the White House on Thursday, a Trump administration official told Reuters on Wednesday, with the meeting coming weeks after the two countries agreed to a trade deal.</p><p>US-Pakistan ties have warmed in recent months under Trump after Washington had for years viewed Pakistan's rival India as a counter to China's influence in Asia. Washington's relations with New Delhi have been tested under the Republican leader over issues like visa hurdles for Indians, high tariff rates imposed by Trump on goods from India and Trump's repeated claims that he brokered an India-Pakistan ceasefire in May after the South Asian neighbors engaged in their latest hostilities.</p>.Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia-Pakistan mutual defence agreement.<p>The United States and Pakistan announced a trade deal on July 31 with a 19 per cent tariff rate imposed by Washington. Trump is yet to reach a trade deal with India. Officials and analysts have noted that after tensions with Washington, New Delhi is recalibrating relations with China as a hedge.</p><p>Trump has already hosted Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir earlier this year, marking the first time a US president hosted the head of Pakistan's army - widely regarded as the most powerful figure in the country - at the White House, unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials.</p><p>Pakistan has backed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, although Islamabad has condemned US ally Israel's bombardments in Gaza, Qatar and Iran.</p><p>Sharif was part of a meeting Trump had on Tuesday with leaders of many Muslim-majority countries where the US president discussed Israel's assault on Gaza.</p><p>Washington says the US shared peace proposals with leaders from those countries in the meeting held on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly.</p>