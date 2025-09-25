Menu
Homeworld

Trump to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, US official says

Trump has already hosted Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir earlier this year, marking the first time a US president hosted the head of Pakistan's army at the White House.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 00:52 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 00:52 IST
