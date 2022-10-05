Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield metro line trial from October 25 

Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield metro trial from Oct 25 

While 2020 was set as the original deadline to complete the 15.5-km stretch, officials cited the pandemic for the delay

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 05 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 02:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Trial run on the Baiyyappanahalli-Whitefield section of Namma Metro Phase 2 extension is likely to begin from October 25 as the BMRCL races to meet the deadline to launch the stretch.

Last week, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued a public notice on test-charging 33 kV cables running along the metro viaduct between Whitefield and KR Puram. The cable network will be tested from October 15 onwards.

"Trial runs will be conducted for at least 45 days, following which we will request for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. If everything goes as planned, the line will be thrown open for the public at the beginning of 2023," an official said.

While 2020 was set as the original deadline to complete the 15.5-km stretch, officials cited the pandemic for the delay. Earlier this year, the BMRCL set December 2022 as the deadline for its inauguration. The stretch with 13 stations is considered a crucial project as it connects the IT corridor in the city’s eastern parts.

The upcoming metro corridor to the airport (Phase 2A and 2B) will further boost eastern Bengaluru's connectivity with an interchange station at KR Puram.

Namma Metro
Bengaluru
infrastructure
Karnataka
Karnataka News

