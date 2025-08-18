<p>Mumbai: Like every home trusts Aajji’s Dibba, one can have the same feeling in the streets of Mumbai. </p><p>The first-ever all-women clean street food hub was inaugurated in Kandivali coinciding with the Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami-Dahi Handi festivities. </p><p>“I myself am a foodie. However, maintaining the balance of taste and health is equally necessary,” said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, an MP from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.</p><p>According to Goyal, the food hub marks another significant step in his vision of transforming “Uttar Mumbai into Uttam Mumbai” - which he had taken up on a mission mode.</p>.<p>Referring to the uniqueness of this hub which is entirely managed by women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Goyal informed that these women have received training under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program, and are now capable of running clean, safe, and hygienic food businesses. </p><p>“This initiative has not only provided women with a dignified means of livelihood but has also strengthened local entrepreneurship,” Goyal added.</p><p>He also underlined that the Clean Street Food Hub is a fine blend of food safety, women’s empowerment, and community development. “</p><p>Through the Eat Right India movement of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the government is not only strengthening food safety but also building livelihoods and a healthier society, he said. </p><p>Describing this as a proud moment to him, Goyal expressed confidence that like every home trusts Aajji’s Dibba, this hub-will be trusted by every Mumbaikar.</p><p>Beyond taste, Piyush Goyal stressed that FSSAI’s role for safety and trust is vital; with 405 certified hubs; 13 lakh+vendors trained all over the country. </p><p>He called for a 'Balance of Taste and Health' as obesity has become a silent crisis; and said that FSSAI’s Eat Right initiative is an apt solution for this.</p>.Obesity emerging as major challenge for India: PM Modi.<p>Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s Independence day call to take India’s strength to new heights, Goyal termed Mauli (mother) as a symbol of Swadeshi strength. </p><p>He said obesity has become a ‘silent killer.’ “As one of the remedies, we all should reduce the use of oil by at least 10 percent in line with Modi’s call. In this direction, FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right’ initiative can serve as a useful and guiding force,” he added. </p>