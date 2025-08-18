Menu
First all-women clean street food hub inaugurated in Kandivali

The first-ever all-women clean street food hub was inaugurated in Kandivali coinciding with the Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami-Dahi Handi festivities.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 03:48 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 03:48 IST
