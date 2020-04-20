BBMP budget via video conference on Monday

For the first time in its history, the BBMP will present its annual budget via video conference on Monday.

The budget is likely to focus on Covid-19 preventive measures, besides funding the ongoing infrastructural projects.

L Srinivas, chairperson, BBMP's standing committee on taxation, will present the budget at noon in the presence of Mayor Goutham Kumar, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, leader of the ruling party, opposition leaders and other officials.

The corporators will watch the budget presentation in the zonal offices through video conference. Officials have made elaborate preparations for the budget telecast.