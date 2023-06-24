BBMP delays illegal structure demolitions

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is dragging its feet on demolishing illegal structures in the city and this could prove dangerous, citizens have alleged.

Quoting a Right to Information (RTI) reply by the BBMP, senior advocate Dr Umesh S said that a huge building in Wilson Garden was constructed without approval from the civic body, and the officials have failed to take any action against it.

"The RTI reply I received clearly shows that the building does not have an approved plan. Though I alerted the BBMP officials, they are yet to evict them. There are numerous such constructions in the city and many of them are dangerous as we are not sure when they could come down causing harm to adjoining buildings and danger to human lives,” Umesh said in a statement to the media.

The BBMP has been claiming time and again that the civic body is cracking down on such structures. Senior BBMP officials told DH that it was not an easy task as there were many legal hurdles.

“We have identified many such structures and served notices, However, clearing them is not easy as many of them have got stay orders and we are caught in legal wrangles,” an official from the BBMP’s town planning department said.