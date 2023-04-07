BBMP gets Rs 200-crore govt grant to improve city infrastructure

Public projects like flyovers, metro stations, footpaths, and toilets all suffer from a lack of aesthetic appeal.

But, two days before the model code of conduct took effect, the state government has approved Rs 200 crore to the BBMP for improving their design elements in Bengaluru.

The funds, used over a five-year period, have been released after Bengaluru was recognised as the ‘World Design Protopolis’, a global programme launched by the Canada-based World Design Organisation (WDO).

A March 27 government order stated that around 79% of the total grant (Rs 159.50 crore) is earmarked for research on design and development of projects by prototyping small elements.

A team of experts from both India and abroad will collaborate to develop design prototypes for a range of projects, including flyovers, walkways, waterways, and more. “These designs can be incorporated whenever the BBMP or any government agency takes up new projects,” a senior official said.

The remaining grant of Rs 40.50 crore has been allocated for setting up a secretariat, hosting WDO events and preparing a baseline study as well as annual impact studies by a third-party agency. Besides the government funding, the BBMP is expected to raise around Rs 15 crore from the corporate sector.

The government had approved the allocation in its last cabinet meeting held on March 24.

Design duos

In 2019, Bengaluru and Spain’s Valentia were shortlisted by the WDO for the 'World Design Capital 2022' title. The proposal, prepared by the BBMP along with the Association of Designers of India, Bengaluru, and Srishti Manipal Institute had highlighted the success of citizen-led initiatives in the city.

While Valentia won the World Design Capital title, Bengaluru was named as World Design Protopolis. This is a five-year programme aimed at implementing holistic progress in mega cities across the world and making them sustainable.

The March 27 order noted that the state government is scheduled to the host programme agreement (HPA) with the WDO to take the project forward.