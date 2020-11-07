BBMP: Most ex-corporators fail to submit asset details

Scores of former corporators have failed to submit a list of their assets and liabilities to the Lokayukta, though the June 30 deadline has already passed.

Details obtained from the Lokayukta under the RTI by social worker H M Venkatesh revealed that 160 former members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council did not submit their asset statements, while 124 of them did not even tender their liability statements.

Former mayors, including the last one to hold office M Goutham Kumar, did not give their asset statements. The list also includes chairpersons of several standing committees, who failed to comply with the Lokayukta order to submit their asset and liability statements by June 30 of every year. Thirty-six of the corporators, however, have submitted their asset details after the

deadline.