BBMP mulls hiking food prices at Indira Canteen

Burdened with the enormous task of running the Indira Canteens across the city, the civic body is considering hiking food prices by Rs 5.

While the contractor has priced the cost of meals at Rs 32, the state government provides Rs 22 as subsidy and allows the common man to pay only Rs 10.

But the financial stress and the piling dues to the contractor have been forcing the civic body to revise the heavily subsidised price of the meal and tiffin items.

Should they hike the prices, the common man would pay Rs 10 for the tiffin items and Rs 15 for the meals.

BBMP sources said the hike would significantly relieve its burden in running the canteens. The cost burden has fallen almost entirely on the BBMP since the state government did not release funds to maintain the Indira Canteens and the civic body was left with the bills. The BBMP intends to revise the prices with the new tender being floated to run the canteens.

“The commissioner has discussed with me about hiking the prices of meals at the Indira Canteens,” Mayor Goutham Kumar said.

“He has also briefed me about the financial burden on the BBMP. Given that it was the state government that launched the project, we’ll discuss the issue with them and a decision will be taken at the government level.”