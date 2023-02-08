BBMP spent Rs 120 cr to fill potholes

Following the controversy surrounding the massive expenditure to repair roads in Bengaluru, the BBMP on Tuesday stated that it has spent Rs 119.23 crore towards filling up of potholes over the last three financial years.

Speaking to reporters, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body spent around Rs 59 crore in 2021-22, Rs 14 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 46 crore in 2019-20 to fix potholes on arterial and sub-arterial roads.

“We have filled close to 38,000 potholes this year. We estimate an expenditure of Rs 36 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.” The civic body was under pressure to fill potholes following a series of deaths due to the poor condition of roads.

Even though the BBMP was flushed with a Rs 6,000-crore grant, the civic body undertook temporary works to repair roads as it was the monsoon season.

The BBMP is currently resurfacing several kilometres of internal and major roads ahead of the Assembly polls.