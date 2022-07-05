BBMP takes measures to empower zonal offices

BBMP takes measures to empower zonal offices

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday spent close to four hours in the East division office, where he heard grievances from at least 25 residents

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 03:31 ist

In an effort to decentralise administration, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started taking a series of initiatives to empower the eight zonal offices.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday spent close to four hours in the East division office, where he heard grievances from at least 25 residents. 

The commissioner spent quality time reviewing the ongoing projects, sending a message to all engineers that the zonal commissioners (IAS officers) will be at the helm of affairs in the zones, besides attending to the grievances of citizens. 

During his visit, the commissioner learnt that many nodal officers were not taking up the responsibility of holding ward committee meetings. Some residents also complained that the firm, which was roped in to regularly clean stormwater drains, was not doing its job. 

A large number of the complaints were related to an increase in garbage blackspots, which is directly linked to the absence of an efficient system with regard to door-to-door waste collection. The chief commissioner took officials to task for not visiting the wards and addressing the root cause of the problem. 

Such meetings have already been held in Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and West zones. Girinath plans to visit two zones every week. While many citizens turned up at Bommanahalli and Yelahanka, the response was poor in the West Zone. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP
zonal office

