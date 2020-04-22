BBMP takes up containment measures in 19 wards

In a new containment order issued on Sunday, the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced it is starting Covid-19 containment measures within 19 wards.

The containment plan delineates 54 identified Covid-19 cases along with three parameters, depending on where they live: in individual houses, apartments or densely populated neighbourhoods (or “clusters”) such as the KR Market area and Padarayanapura.

Many of the cases include those currently under treatment at various designated isolation hospitals.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare data, 17 of the 54 people have completed their treatment. However, all of these individuals are currently completing an additional 14 days of mandatory home quarantine following their discharge.

Thirteen cases missing

The data also shows that incidentally, those cases and their wards being considered for containment measures to include those diagnosed with the disease from March 25 onwards. However, 13 additional Bengaluru cases from that date onwards have been omitted from the containment order, although they fall under its mandate.

The BBMP did not respond to a comment about why these cases had been omitted, by the time of publication.

According to the containment plan, individual houses fall under Containment type ‘A’ and will see a containment zone erected around a 100-metre radius of the property. Apartments fall into the ‘AP’ category and will see the entire apartment building falling into the containment zone. The third type is “Cluster,” and will be defined according to the crisis management team’s decision.

No police barricade

On Friday, Pankaj Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, had clarified that the containment zones would be encompassed by larger buffer zones.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told DH on Monday that these “buffer zones” are purely sanitary areas to be decontaminated. “No police barricade will be deployed around their perimeter,” he said.

While some of the containment zones are scheduled to return to normality in the last week of April, some like Padarayanpura are scheduled to return to normality only on May 16. But Kumar clarified that these timetables would only hold if the number of cases went down to zero in these wards within the stipulated 28 days.

When asked what preparations were underway to prevent a repeat of the Padarayanapura incident on Sunday night, the commissioner added: “We will be deploying adequate numbers of security personnel and taking enough measures to ensure that the cordons hold.”

The document specified that the joint commissioner of each zone would ensure the supply of all support to the maintenance of the zone, including engineering, medical and waste management.

The document also details measures to maintain police perimeters, carry out surveillance, decontamination procedures, and the supply of essentials to those within the containment zone.