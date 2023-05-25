BBMP to install roof covers on four underpasses

BBMP to install roof covers on four underpasses

BBMP Engineer-in-Chief B S Prahlad told DH that roof covers will be installed on four underpasses that are ‘U’ shaped

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 01:48 ist
Some of the ‘L’ shaped underpasses are: Mehkri Circle, Nayandahalli Junction, Suranjandas Road, Kundalahalli Gate and almost all underpasses along the Outer Ring Road. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP has decided to install roof covers on four underpasses to prevent waterlogging, such as the one at KR Circle where a software professional lost her life on Sunday.

The civic body took the decision citing similar solutions deployed in other cities. Experts, however, recommended the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to return to the basics and regularly maintain infrastructure projects.

BBMP Engineer-in-Chief B S Prahlad told DH that roof covers will be installed on four underpasses that are ‘U’ shaped. “We have over 50 underpasses in the city. Most of them are ‘L’ shaped, where one side is lower than the other. This ensures free flow of water and does not cause inconvenience for long,” he said.

Also Read: A year later, Bengaluru fears more flood trouble

Some of the ‘L’ shaped underpasses are: Mehkri Circle, Nayandahalli Junction, Suranjandas Road, Kundalahalli Gate and almost all underpasses along the Outer Ring Road.

Prahlad said they receive most complaints of waterlogging in underpasses near Le Meridien (Cunningham Road-Sankey Road Junction), Cauvery Theatre, KR Circle, and Kino Theatre.

“While there is a rajakaluve near KR Circle where the underpass water can be drained off, the other three underpasses do not have such a provision. Hence, we will be installing roof covers so that rainwater does not reach dangerous levels,” he said. “We will also fix lights and make it safe for motorists to drive.”

Some parts of New Delhi have roof covers on top of underpasses.

'Back to basics'

Shrikant S Channal, chairman, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (Bengaluru Centre), said these solutions do not work when there is a heavy rainfall. He instead suggested the BBMP should go back to the basics by ensuring regular upkeep of the underpass that includes clearing blockages in places meant for draining water.

“Junior engineers should inspect the underpasses and flyovers every three months. Unlike railways or any central agencies who undertake regular upkeep by maintaining a registry, the BBMP does not have such a system,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP
Underpass

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

 