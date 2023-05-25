BBMP to install roof covers on four underpasses

The BBMP has decided to install roof covers on four underpasses to prevent waterlogging, such as the one at KR Circle where a software professional lost her life on Sunday.

The civic body took the decision citing similar solutions deployed in other cities. Experts, however, recommended the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to return to the basics and regularly maintain infrastructure projects.

BBMP Engineer-in-Chief B S Prahlad told DH that roof covers will be installed on four underpasses that are ‘U’ shaped. “We have over 50 underpasses in the city. Most of them are ‘L’ shaped, where one side is lower than the other. This ensures free flow of water and does not cause inconvenience for long,” he said.

Some of the ‘L’ shaped underpasses are: Mehkri Circle, Nayandahalli Junction, Suranjandas Road, Kundalahalli Gate and almost all underpasses along the Outer Ring Road.

Prahlad said they receive most complaints of waterlogging in underpasses near Le Meridien (Cunningham Road-Sankey Road Junction), Cauvery Theatre, KR Circle, and Kino Theatre.

“While there is a rajakaluve near KR Circle where the underpass water can be drained off, the other three underpasses do not have such a provision. Hence, we will be installing roof covers so that rainwater does not reach dangerous levels,” he said. “We will also fix lights and make it safe for motorists to drive.”

Some parts of New Delhi have roof covers on top of underpasses.

'Back to basics'

Shrikant S Channal, chairman, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (Bengaluru Centre), said these solutions do not work when there is a heavy rainfall. He instead suggested the BBMP should go back to the basics by ensuring regular upkeep of the underpass that includes clearing blockages in places meant for draining water.

“Junior engineers should inspect the underpasses and flyovers every three months. Unlike railways or any central agencies who undertake regular upkeep by maintaining a registry, the BBMP does not have such a system,” he said.