BBMP to redo flyover inspection work in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to once again undertake safety audit of flyovers in the city. Interestingly, the company - which was roped in to conduct similar a inspection in 2020 - is yet to submit a final report of the audit.

Addressing reporters, Dr P N Ravindra, Special Commissioner (Projects) at BBMP, said the civic body would be conducting a fresh audit of all flyovers. "Since we did not inspect the flyovers in the last two years, we have proposed to take up the work again. The work has been given to Infra Support Engineering Consultants Pvt Ltd," he said.

The civic body had roped in the same company to undertake the inspection of flyovers even in 2020. It has spent a whopping Rs 4 crore for the work that involved inspection of close to 30 flyovers and underpasses. The firm had recommended some minor repairs in the interim report while pointing out no flyover or underpass was regularly maintained.

Most of the suggestions given in the previous report were never executed till date.