BBMP to stop pasting stickers at Covid-19 patients' homes

Weeks after ceasing the barricading of individual containment zones, the BBMP is now moving to stop posting stickers in front of homes indicating homes inhabited by Covid-19 patients.

The step was taken to stop stigma as people who pass in front of the inhabited homes see the residents in a bad light.

BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said on Wednesday that BBMP has dropped posting stickers in front of the homes indicating homes inhabited by Covid-19 patients, instead, BBMP would inform neighbours of a Covid-case to ensure that the residents were aware of the situation. A letter has been written to the state government in this regard to pass the order on stopping the process of stickers in front houses.

He further added that Earlier BBMP use to barricade the area and there were some incidents were some of the staff have put metal sheets and iron rods to houses blocking the entry, since it was not the standard operating procedure, BBMP has stopped barricading houses and it was decided that if more than three houses inhabited by Covid-19 patients within 100 meters than it was decided to barricade the area. In the 17,159 houses inhabited by Covid-19 patients have not barricaded and only 1,018 areas where more than three houses have patients within 100 meters have barricaded.