BBMP wants powers to seize immovable assets

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 22 2020, 03:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 09:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP has proposed amendments in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act to allow seizure of non-movable assets to recover property tax. Though the BBMP can seize movable assets now, their value is insufficient to pay the property tax.

The Palike cited provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act that allows for seizure of immovable assets.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the move will help recover the property tax owed by owners despite them receiving notices from the civic authority. The commissioner has placed a proposal before BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta. “After the administrator’s approval, the proposal will be sent to the Urban Development Department. We can seize immovable properties (of owners who keep tax dues) after the KMC Act is amended,” Prasad said.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
BBMP
seizures
immovable assets

