BDA offers 5% property tax rebate; shuts payment site

BDA offers 5% rebate on property tax but keeps payment website shut

Besides the rebate, the BDA has also introduced a 10 per cent annual interest on those who pay the tax after June 30

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2022, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 04:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is offering a 5 per cent rebate on property tax for those who pay before April 30. 

The agency, however, seems to have bungled the deal by keeping its property tax website shut even a week into the new financial year. 

Property owners looking to avail themselves of the discount were disappointed. 

“BDA officials from IT, revenue and other departments should work in coordination with each other. Announcing a rebate without opening the website is as good as not providing a rebate,” a site owner from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout said. 

A BDA official said that the portal would be ready in the next four days. “Our online system only accepts property tax payments and is not automated to calculate the value. We still have to upload the property tax values manually, which is time-consuming and hence the delay. The portal should be ready in the next three to four days,” an official from the BDA’s finance department said. 

Besides the rebate, the BDA has also introduced a 10 per cent annual interest on those who pay the tax after June 30. 

“There is some problem every year and the portal opens late every time. Many times, the BDA has opened the portal nearly a month after the start of the financial year. It should make sure that it provides an additional grace period for tax payment without penalty considering that their portal was opened late,” another taxpayer said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
property tax
BDA

What's Brewing

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

 