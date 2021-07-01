BDA rolls back maintenance fee on property tax for KG Layout following backlash

Following a backlash, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has rolled back its decision to levy a maintenance fee on the property tax for sites at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL).

“Considering the condition of the layout, BDA has decided to waive the maintenance charges only for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. The other layouts will have to pay the maintenance charge as announced,” BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said.

Also read: BDA won't provide infra but site owners must pay 'maintenance fee'

“Infrastructure is still being developed and the maintenance charge will be levied once the development works are completed,” he added.

Earlier, site allottees had met the BDA commissioner and the chairman, requesting them to waive the charges considering the financial burden on the site allottees as they have not yet been provided with facilities to construct houses.

Up to Rs 3,600 fee a year

From the 2021-22 financial year onwards, the BDA has newly introduced a maintenance fee between Rs 1,200 and Rs 3,600 with the property tax.

A senior BDA official said the agency would use the fee to maintain the roads, streetlights and collect garbage.

“The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is carrying out garbage collection in a few areas and the BDA is being billed for the same. The amount collected as maintenance charge will be used for such purposes,” a senior BDA official said.