Bengaluru: Govt to decide on Rs 178 crore for unfinished Ejipura flyover

The BBMP will seek the state government’s approval before hiring a new construction firm to complete the Ejipura flyover, works for which has been stagnant for two years.

The civic body floated the fourth tender to revive the unfinished project, but only one bidder participated. However, the firm quoted approximately 19.52% higher than the BBMP’s estimates, causing a complication.

Sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) confirmed that they have completed all formalities, including negotiations with the construction firm to knock down the tendered amount. “We will send the proposal to the government on Monday,” said a senior official, reiterating that the state government is fully funding the project.

In March, the civic body re-tendered the project after the third attempt received two bidders, one of whom did not meet the technical requirements. While the BBMP estimated the remaining work to cost Rs 148.87 crore, the sole bidder reportedly quoted close to Rs 178 crore.

Since the tendered amount exceeds the acceptable 5% increase, the finance department will likely vet the proposals before the Urban Development Department (UDD) gives its nod.

It is reliably learnt that Hyderabad-based BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd is the sole bidder. Although the company has carried out several projects in Bengaluru, some BBMP engineers told DH that the sub-contractor engaged by the firm for BBMP-related works lacks “workmanship”.

Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar had raised quality concerns on the newly constructed Manjunath Nagar flyover, which was built by BSCPL.

A BBMP official said they had approached many construction firms but most of them were unwilling to participate since the flyover was half done.

The firm originally awarded the contract in 2017 to build the flyover had finished 42% of the work before it came to a grinding halt two years ago. The latest tendering document reveals that the new contractor has been given 15 months to complete the project.

Ramalinga Reddy, the incumbent transport minister, who has won the elections eight times from the constituency where the incomplete flyover is located, recently affirmed that the project would be ready in just one year.

Given the pressure on the BBMP to complete the project at the earliest, the upcoming state budget is expected to earmark a special grant for its completion.