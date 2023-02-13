Bengaluru makeover in full swing ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls

Bengaluru is bustling with activity to implement many civic projects ahead of the Assembly elections.

The state government allocated Rs 6,000 crore for city development in the 2022-23 budget, including for roads, drains, lakes, parks, and street lights, under the Amrut Nagarothana programme.

Despite the announcement that the funds would be utilised in the next three years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) revealed that work orders have been issued for the entire Rs 6,000 crore. The officials stated that necessary projects were underway.

“There has been a major allotment for the redevelopment of SWDs. Road-related works and ward-level works have also been taken. Though the work orders have been issued, many works need more time for implementation,” a senior BBMP official said.

Urbanist Ashwin Mahesh suggested that the BBMP lacks the ability to undertake projects of such scale.

“From past experiences, it is evident that the BBMP does not have the capacity to take up works to this extent. There is a need to verify the projects taken and check if the funding is being utilised in the right manner,” he said.