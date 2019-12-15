Bengaluru: Parking goes smart on Kasturba Road

The trial run of the smart parking project kicked off on Kasturba Road in central Bengaluru on Saturday. About 50 car parking slots have been made available.

The pilot run is part of an ambitious project that the BBMP plans to roll out on 85 busy roads in the central business district (CBD) over the next six months.

Smart parking is a system that helps drivers find a vacant spot. A sensor is installed in each parking space to detect the presence or absence of a vehicle.

Sathyanarayanan N, Managing Director, Central Parking Services (CPS), a traffic management company which won the contract, said 48 car parks were used on the first day. He’s certain that the project will be a “grand success”.

Open 18 hours a day

Two parking slots have been reserved for physically challenged drivers. The company has posted a 16-member team and installed CCTV cameras to keep the system going. The car park will be open from 6 am to midnight.

According to Sathyanarayanan, the sensors installed in each parking slot would avoid potential mishaps while parking or taking vehicles out. “The sensors help maintain decent space between vehicles,” he told DH.