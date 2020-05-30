Bengaluru: Portable coronavirus testing booth inaugurated

A cost-effective Covid-19 testing booth specially designed for safer, quicker, and easier testing was inaugurated at Victoria Hospital.

The process, which is fully contactless and involves collecting swab samples inside an aluminium and glass box, gets over in five minutes.

The individual with suspected coronavirus symptoms must stand in front of the glass exterior, while the health worker inside the box collects the samples and goes through the sanitisation process before proceeding to collect the next sample.

Since the process is contactless, the booth significantly brings down the manpower requirement and the need for PPEs. Besides needing fewer healthcare workers, the process also follows social-distancing norms. Costing just Rs 15,000 to 20,000, the booth is priced reasonably. The portable box can be mounted on a vehicle and taken to different locations. “It can be particularly useful for collecting samples in hotspots and border checkpoints,” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.