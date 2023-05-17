Bengaluru: 'Reckless' building demolition damages adjacent structures

A three-storey building in central Bengaluru collapsed during its "reckless and unscientific" demolition on Tuesday, damaging walls of adjoining structures.

A real-estate company has purchased site number 174 located on Albert Street, Richmond Town. The site had an old three-storey building. The company plans to construct a luxury apartment complex on the land.

The site is located in a dense neighbourhood and surrounded by Prestige Crown Court, Chartered Alcove, and other premium apartment complexes.

Local residents alleged that the company didn't follow BBMP rules pertaining to the demolition of old buildings situated in residential areas. The rules stipulate that tall planks be erected around the building being demolished to prevent damage to the surrounding structures. "The company failed to take these precautionary measures and conducted the demolition unscientifically," a resident suggested.

Residents of Prestige Crown Court said they heard a loud sound around 3.45 pm as the building under demolition collapsed suddenly. Construction debris and scaffolding pieces fell into neighbouring buildings' compounds.

"This caused the wall of our park to collapse. The remnants of the old building continue to pose danger and may crumble anytime," a resident said.

While the park is routinely used by apartment dwellers, it was sheer luck that no one was around at the time. Residents also complained about dust from the building site causing health problems.

Legal action

Residents have filed a complaint at the Ashoknagar police station, seeking legal action against the "reckless and unscientific" building demolition.

As per the complaint, residents had warned construction workers about the possible collapse of the building, but said they didn't pay heed and moved ahead with demolition without safety measures.

A police officer said they had visited the building site and promised to act after going through the complaint.