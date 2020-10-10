Bengaluru: Section 144 invoked in RR Nagar ahead of bypolls

In view of the November 3 byelection to the RR Nagar Assembly constituency, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has invoked Section 144 to enforce prohibitory orders.

The order will be in force from 10 am on October 9 till 6 pm on October 16 apart from October 10 (Saturday) and 11 (Sunday).

A spike in Covid-19 cases has prompted instructions to supporters of the contestants to follow rules. Any attempts by them to assemble, lay roadblocks or hold processions will invite severe action.

Police have restricted gatherings within a 100-metre radius of the office where the candidates file their nomination papers.

Supporters have been told not to be in a group of more than five people, not to hold gallows, swords, stones, bricks or burn replicas, which are illegal, the police chief stated in his orders.