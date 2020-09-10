Bengaluru: Tech park road or an overflowing river?

Manyata Tech Park, a prominent IT hub in North Bengaluru, resembled a water park following heavy rains on Tuesday night.

Spread across over 120 acres, the tech park houses dozens of software technology companies that employ more than 1.5 lakh people. But the area was inundated by water flowing out of drains in neighbouring localities.

Floodwater entered the basement of several software companies. Although most of the techies are working from home in view of the pandemic, the essential services staff had to wade through knee-deep water from the ORR junction to reach the workplace.

Housekeepers at tech companies had to pump out the water until Wednesday afternoon. The main road that crisscrosses the tech park and links it to the ORR resembled an overflowing river from the top.

Pallavi KR, Joint Commissioner (East), BBMP, said they were still assessing why the area around Manyata Tech Park and HBR Layout was flooded.

"We have spoken to the BBMP chief engineer (SWD) who is the authority to assess the issue and are awaiting a report,” she said.

B S Prahlad, Chief Engineer (SWD), did not respond to phone calls.