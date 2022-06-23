Bengaluru to get four more flyovers, as Karnataka government grants Rs 404 crore to BBMP

Bengaluru is set to get four more flyovers, including one in the heart of the city, at a cost of Rs 404 crore. The funds have come from the state government’s Amruth Nagarothana scheme.

One of the flyovers will link Hudson Circle to Minerva Circle. Shelved for a long time, the project will finally see the light of day as officials earmarked Rs 20.64 crore for it, citing traffic congestion in the central business district.

Another Rs 130 crore has been set aside for a flyover that will connect Kanakapura Road and Sarakki Signal via Ilyas Nagar, Sindhoor Junction and 36th Cross along the Outer Ring Road. The flyover will be 1.2 km long, up from the earlier 430 metres. The project was delayed because of the high cost.

An additional flyover

Rs 40.50 crore will be spent on an elevated corridor that will integrate Ittamadu Junction, Food World and Kamakya Junction along the Outer Ring Road. A further Rs 30.64 crore has been allocated for building an additional flyover at the Basaveshwara Nagar junction along the West of Chord Road.

This apart, the government has given the BBMP another Rs 135.70 crore to develop six more roads as per the TenderSURE guidelines. Previously, the civic body had developed at least 30 roads around MG Road, Majestic and southern parts of the city under TenderSURE. Roadworks of this kind were later handed over to Bengaluru Smart City Ltd.

The Rs 135.70 crore-grant is small change compared to the Rs 6,000 crore under the Amruth Nagarothana programme.

TenderSURE roads are better in terms of walkability and motorability than those built under the BBMP’s regular programme. Besides dedicated underground space for all utilities, TenderSURE roads have a uniform carriageway and wide footpaths.

Next phase

Some of the roads to be taken up in the next phase of the TenderSURE programme are Taralabalu Road (from Ballari Road entrance to Rabindranath Tagore Circle - Rs 11 crore); Taralabalu Road (from RT Nagar Main Road to Citizen Park in JC Nagar - Rs 18 crore); Kempegowda Road (from Kenchenahalli Road to Dr Arunachalam Road in RR Nagar - Rs 20 crore), Nagarabhavi 88 Feet Road (from ORR to Kengunte Circle - Rs 16 crore) and Thanisandra Main Road (from Nagavara Circle to Bagalur Cross - Rs 20 crore).

Some of these roads are in very good condition. Thanisandra Main Road, for example, was white-topped only last year at a cost of Rs 65 crore and also has utility ducts at 15 places. Taralabalu Road, which links Rabindranath Tagore Circle, has also been spruced up. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s private residence is located there.

The BBMP has set aside another Rs 50 crore but hasn’t identified the roads yet. The funds will also be spent on signage systems, street development, junction beautification and pedestrian infrastructure, an official said.