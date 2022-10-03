Big shame: Mohandas Pai on city’s poor cleanliness ranking  

T V Mohandas Pai, former director of IT firm Infosys, has expressed disappointment over Bengaluru drawing a blank in the garbage-free city category of the nationwide Swachh Survekshan cleanliness ranking.
"A big shame", he tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and others. “Our MLAs and MPs have failed us, many MLAs are corrupt,” his tweet says.
A big shame @BSBommai @CMofKarnataka @drashwathcn @blsanthosh @kiranshaw @rk_misra @prashanthp @BPACofficial @Tejasvi_Surya @PCMohanMP Our MLA’s and MP’s have failed us, many MLA’s corrupt pic.twitter.com/yMLCrmOk14
— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 3, 2022
Also Read | Mysuru 8th cleanest city: Karnataka’s poor show in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey
Pai had recently met Bommai after Bengaluru’s image as the Silicon Valley of India was dented following the floods in Mahadevapura.
