Big shame: Mohandas Pai on city’s poor cleanliness ranking  

T V Mohandas Pai, former director of IT firm Infosys, has expressed disappointment over Bengaluru drawing a blank in the garbage-free city category of the nationwide Swachh Survekshan cleanliness ranking.

"A big shame", he tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and others. “Our MLAs and MPs have failed us, many MLAs are corrupt,” his tweet says.

Also Read | Mysuru 8th cleanest city: Karnataka’s poor show in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey

Pai had recently met Bommai after Bengaluru’s image as the Silicon Valley of India was dented following the floods in Mahadevapura.