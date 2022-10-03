Big shame: Mohandas Pai on city’s poor cleanliness ranking  

Big shame: Mohandas Pai on B'luru’s poor cleanliness

Pai had recently met Bommai after Bengaluru’s image as the Silicon Valley of India was dented following the floods

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 03 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 02:41 ist
T V Mohandas Pai. Credit: DH File Photo

T V Mohandas Pai, former director of IT firm Infosys, has expressed disappointment over Bengaluru drawing a blank in the garbage-free city category of the nationwide Swachh Survekshan cleanliness ranking.

"A big shame", he tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and others. “Our MLAs and MPs have failed us, many MLAs are corrupt,” his tweet says.

Pai had recently met Bommai after Bengaluru’s image as the Silicon Valley of India was dented following the floods in Mahadevapura. 

