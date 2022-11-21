BMRCL plans first underground depot in Baiyappanahalli

Namma Metro has proposed to build an underground depot in Baiyappanahalli.

Though the metro has previously built underground lines, this is the first time it has ever designed a depot. The project consisting of 14 stabling lines below the ground and 14 lines at grade is expected to serve trains operating on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The new stabling lines — 28 in total — will come up exactly in the 25-acre depot with 16 stabling lines. The existing yard will be torn down to build the new two-tier facility.

“Such a design was finalised as the terrain on the side of the railway line is much lower than at Old Madras Road. Keeping in mind the train maintenance requirements, the work will be taken up in the second phase. Our immediate plan is to build a stabling yard on the vacant land in the same depot,” a senior BMRCL official said.

In the first phase, the BMRCL plans to build 16 stabling lines (eight on the ground floor and eight more on the first floor) on the eight-acre vacant land that is located on the side of Old Madras Road. “Until this depot is ready, the Kadugodi depot will cater to the Kengeri-Whitefield metro line. We expect the Kadugodi depot to be ready by March next year. The Challaghatta depot may take a minimum of two years to complete,” the officer explained.

The BMRCL has received seven bids for building the Baiyappanahalli depot, which will happen in two phases. Bidders include URC Constructions, which had built the existing depot several years ago, ITD Cementation India, SCC Infrastructure Ltd, etc. The technical evaluation of these bids is currently underway.

Airport depot

Besides the ongoing building work of Phase II-B project linking the Kempegowda International Airport, the BMRCL has also started preparatory work for building a depot in Shettigere near Doddajala. Spread over 18 acres, the depot comprises 12 stabling lines.

While the BMRCL has taken custody of 15 acres, the process to acquire three acres is currently in progress. Sources said the compensation to acquire two acres has been sent to the senior land acquisition officer (SLAO), while the preliminary notification has been issued to acquire the remaining one acre. The delay was caused after the deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, ruled that the three acres of disputed land does not belong to the government.

Sources said eight bidders have taken part in the tender to construct the airport depot, including URC Constructions, ITD Cementation India, PJB Engineers, etc.