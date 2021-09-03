BMRCL ties up with research institute to enhance transit around metro corridors

The BMRCL has roped in the World Resources Institute (WRI) to provide technical assistance in boosting transit-oriented development and multi-modal integration along the Silk Board-KR Puram (Phase 2A) and Kasturi Nagar-Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B) corridors.

“The initiative seeks to bridge Bengaluru’s disconnect between mass transit infrastructure and unprecedented growth,” B L Yashavanth Chavan, BMRCL chief public relations officer, said in a press release.

“Transit-oriented development (TOD) will help redirect growth along its rail transit corridors, enabling walkable and connected neighbourhoods.

“Multimodal integration compliments this effort by providing a seamless and accessible urban transportation system that includes private as well as public modes of transit.”

Anjum Parwez, BMRCL managing director, said the partnership with WRI will help bring in the best practices adopted by cities across the globe where TOD has been implemented successfully.

Jaya Dhindaw, director of WRI India, said delivering TOD and modal integrations requires coordination between different parastatal agencies responsible for infrastructure and service delivery.

“WRI will provide technical advice and day-to-day support, as required, in the domains of transit-oriented development, land value capture finance and mobility among others,” Jaya said.