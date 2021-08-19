BMRCL to borrow $500 million from ADB for airport metro

BMRCL to borrow $500 million from ADB for airport metro corridor

The state and central governments will contribute Rs 3,973 crore in equity and subordinate debt

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2021, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 02:55 ist
Namme Metro depot in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Asian Development Plan (ADB) for a $500 million (Rs 3,643 crore) loan for building the airport metro corridor. 

The 58.18-km-corridor consists of two metro lines: Silk Board-KR Puram (Phase 2A) and Kasturi Nagar-Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B). It is estimated to cost Rs 14,788 crore. 

The state and central governments will contribute Rs 3,973 crore in equity and subordinate debt. Karnataka will pay an additional Rs 2,762 crore for land acquisition.  

With Thursday's agreement, the BMRCL has achieve the target of raising Rs 5,960 crore through loans from multilateral or bilateral agencies. In March, it secured a $318 million (Rs 2,317 crore) loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Namma Metro
Asian Development Bank
BMRCL

What's Brewing

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

 