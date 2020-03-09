BMTC’s digital revamp to improve tracking, safety

The BMTC will overhaul its digital infrastructure to beef up security and enable commuters to plan their trips better.

The overhauling of the intelligent transport system will involve deploying new sets of vehicle-tracking devices and a better emergency response system, integrated with the mobile application to provide real-time information.

Though the existing app won plaudits for the improvements, it fell far short of the passengers’ expectations, especially in the light of competition from aggregators, illegal bike taxis and others.

“The current vehicle-tracking system in use, though has been extremely useful in meeting the needs of the existing ITS, does not meet the AIS 140 standards prescribed by the Government of India,” the corporation said in the project document, justifying the upgrade of its digital infrastructure.

BMTC’s managing director C Shikha said the corporation is taking up the project under Nirbhaya, the new Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ standards that calls for advanced technology to bolster tracking and security.

Besides tracking devices, the BMTC will also build CCTV cameras on board buses to enable the control room to get real-time security alerts.

The new mobile app will also have a panic button to help women passengers reach Sarathi vehicles, while it will simultaneously send SOS signals to the BMTC helpline and police control room.

The corporation wants to hand over the project to a single agency, as it invites bids from companies with expertise in the field. It aims to complete the tender process by March end.

The successful bidder must implement the project three months from receiving the work order and must run the system for four years.