BMTC student pass rate hiked by Rs 250

The BMTC has hiked student bus pass rates by Rs 100 to Rs 250 for school, college and professional college students of general category. The price for renewing the pass has also been hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 220.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Thursday issued new rates for bus passes for the coming academic year, effecting hikes for all students except to those going to primary schools who will continue to pay Rs 200 for the annual pass.

Pre-university students will pay Rs 1,250 instead of Rs 1,100. High school boys and girls, who pay different rates, will shell out Rs 100 more.

The hike is the highest for students in professional colleges who will pay an additional Rs 250. The pass for technical and medical college students has been hiked by Rs 240 and that of evening college/PhD students by Rs 200.

The price for renewal of passes is similar except for a difference of Rs 30 charged for issuing the new smart card. SC/ST students have been exempted from the hike.

Officials said they have opened the portal for online applications at mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in, where a list of pass issuing counters is also available. Students of primary, middle, high school and PUC can apply for a new bus pass or renew their passes, the corporation said in a release.

For degree, professional, technical and medical college students, the corporation will soon announce the method for applying and collecting passes, the release said.

Students vowed to protest against the move till the government rolled back the hike. “Last week, we heard from the chief minister that there will be no hike in bus pass rates. We took his word and withdrew the protest. But now, we know that we were betrayed. A state-wide stir will be launched to protest against this anti-student move,” said Roshan L, Bengaluru district secretary of AIDSO.

An official in the government, however, said, “The state government will pay 50% of the expenditure while the student and the RTC bear 25% each. However, the cost of operations has doubled over the last six years. The hike bridges only a fraction of the gap,” he said.