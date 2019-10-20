BWSSB eyes Dec to finish pipe-laying in 110 villages

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will complete laying the pipeline for drinking water in 110 villages by the year end.

Officials said a mere 70 kilometres of the proposed 2,661 kilometres is pending in five zones. The board had fixed May 2019 as the deadline for the project and is late by a few months. Now, the board is also gearing up to lay sanitary pipes along with the water lines, which would stretch the work by one more year.

Data provided by the board reveals that 95% of the water pipeline work has been completed until October.

In 2007, the state government brought the 110 villages under the five BBMP zones of Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Byatarayanapura and Bommanahalli. A joint state government and BBMP project to provide water for the newly merged areas with 12 lakh people has been pending for a decade.

“More than 90% of the pipe-laying work has been completed in the five zones,” BWSSB’s chief engineer for projects B Shivaprasad confirmed to DH.

“The pipe-laying work in Dasarahalli has been completed 99% and we expect to wrap up the work by November, while we have set December as the target in the other zones. This would depend on the weather conditions. While there were some delays, the hurdles are now cleared and the project will be finished soon,” he said. Shivaprasad said water would be supplied in the zones in stages.