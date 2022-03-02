Cabinet to decide fate of long-delayed Ejipura flyover project

The state cabinet will likely decide on terminating the Ejipura flyover contract given to Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.

Citing a lack of physical progress and a delay of more than two years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recommended terminating the contract and encashing the bank guarantee given by the company.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) is learnt to have sent the BBMP’s request to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The matter will likely come up at the next cabinet meeting to be held after the budget session of the state legislature. In May 2017, Kolkata-headquartered Simplex Infrastructures Ltd was awarded the contract to build a 2.5-long flyover from Kendriya Sadan Junction to Koramangala in southeastern Bengaluru. The Rs 204-crore project was supposed to be ready by November 2019. But nearly five years later, it’s only 47.8% complete.

In the last two years, the BBMP issued two notices to the company, asking for the speeding completion of the flyover, a source said.

In December 2020, the company reportedly sought an extension of one year and eight months to finish the remaining work. But it has been able to complete just another 3.58% of the work, according to officials.

Dissatisfied with the work pace, the BBMP fined the company Rs 1.09 crore and eventually recommended terminating the contract. It has also recommended encashing the bank guarantee of Rs 10.16 crore.

The BBMP is learnt to have paid the company Rs 75 crore so far. “There was no progress despite creating an escrow bank account to ensure the payment is not diverted to some other projects,” it said in the letter to the UDD.

The BBMP pointed out that the company failed to deploy adequate manpower, launch girders and cranes and keep ready precast segments as per the construction schedule. “Of the 762 segments needed, the company has completed only 191,” an official said.

The swift action by the authorities in the case came after the high court directed them to act expeditiously in a time-bound manner.

“The steps taken in this regard shall be placed before the court on the next date,” the court had said while hearing a PIL petition filed by a local resident.