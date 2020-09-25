Cancel Bangalore Turf Club licence, make it a lung space: PAC

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in its report tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday, recommended cancellation of the Bangalore Turf Club’s (BTC) license and that its premises be developed as a lung space like Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh.

The panel also directed authorities to ensure recovery of Rs 36.63 crore pending as rent by the BTC.

When contacted, the BTC declined to comment.

The Committee, headed by senior Congress leader HK Patil, urged the government to seek an early hearing to clear the case pending in Supreme Court, which had prevented the government from initiating action against BTC. The Club is accused of defaulting on rent payment and conducting races without a valid license.

It pulled up the Finance Department for not taking any measures to suspend the license of the Club, even though it violated the Mysore Race Course Licensing Act, 1952 and other rules, according to the report. "The violations should be brought to the notice of Chief Minister to revoke the license issued to the Club," the Committee said.

Pointing out that there were discussions since 1968 to shift BTC outside city limits, no proposals had come to fruition. "Moreover, population and traffic density of the city is increasing ast a rapid pace. Therefore, the BTC land should be developed along the lines of Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park to ensure environmental equilibrium, curb pollution and improve green cover," the PAC said in its fourth report that was laid in the House.

The Finance Department had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court to recover Rs 36.63 crore dues till 2018-19 as rent for the land, the Committee said, instructing authorities to calculate rent for the previous fiscal and ensure dues are paid with interest.