Coming soon: 76 manned kiosks to accept dry waste in Bengaluru

The BBMP is planning to set up 76 manned kiosks across the city where citizens can deposit dry waste, both cyclable and recyclable. A budget of Rs 4 crore has been set aside for this.

The kiosks are, however, unlikely to eliminate garbage black spots from public places as they will not accept wet waste.

The kiosks will be set up mostly in garbage vulnerable points, including lorry points and semi-underground bin areas. Each kiosk will have colour-coated bins to receive segregated waste, a senior BBMP official said.

The civic body decided to accept only dry waste because it’s collected from households only twice a week as against the wet waste, which is picked up almost daily.

As per the tender document, the kiosks will be set up in sheds fabricated from structural steel, polyurethane sheet walls and roofs. A municipal worker will receive waste at the kiosk but no details have been given in the bill of quantities mentioned in the document.

Bengaluru’s only ‘kasa kiosk’ was established on NAL Wind Tunnel Road around three years ago under a partnership between the BBMP, NGO Saahas and healthcare outsourcing services company Omega Healthcare. This kiosk accepts all kinds of waste and is situated on a former dumpsite.

Some residents say the new kiosks should accept wet waste, too. “I have changed homes at least thrice during the last four years of my stay in Bengaluru. Never did I see the waste getting collected daily. Since the BBMP is investing a lot of money on kasa kiosks, it’s better if they accept even wet waste that can be stored in the house beyond a day,” said Deepthi Prasanna, a resident of Kasthurinagar.

