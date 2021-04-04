Coming soon: A mini elevated corridor in Yelahanka

Though widespread opposition had forced the BBMP to shelve the elevated corridor project, the civic body has quietly began work to build another one on a smaller scale away from the city’s core area.

The new project has been planned for 1.4 kilometres along Doddaballapur Main Road, connecting the Yelahanka police station junction with the Yelahanka New Town BWSSB junction. NES and Seshadripuram College junctions will also be integrated with the elevated corridor.

Armed with the geo-technical investigation and detailed project reports, the BBMP has invited bids for the project, estimated to cost Rs 149 crore. BBMP sources said the corridor will be four lanes divided bi-directional and is expected to be

completed in two years after the

awarding of the work.

To a question, the Yelahanka zone’s Executive Engineer (Road Infrastructure) Kempegowda said: “The project has been taken up with an intent to decongest traffic at these junctions. Commuters have to pass through three signals, over a one-kilometre stretch.”

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, traffic activist and a Yelahanka resident, said the road from Doddaballapur to Hebbal and vice versa was wide enough. “The road here doesn’t see heavy traffic,” he said. “The congestion is due to mismanagement at the Yelahanka police station junction. If police manage that with free lefts along the junctions, it’d be sufficient,” he added.

Dyamannavar pointed out that the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) approved by the government would further ease traffic on the Doddaballapur road.

Responding to the public queries about the project, a senior BBMP official said the project had been planned to keep the future spurt in traffic. “Flyovers and corridors can’t come up instantly,” he reasoned. “We need to plan them estimating the future growth and traffic flow.”

The official also added that the city cannot solely depend on the PRR, especially given the uncertainties in its implementation.