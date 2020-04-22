Containment document offers clues to city’s 54 cases

While the BBMP's Covid-19 containment document intends to inform the public about containment measures, it reveals surprising details about where 54 cases reside.

These include three affected members of a family living in Ward 179 (Shakambari Nagar) and two young individuals and residents of Ward 134 (Bapuji Nagar) who had travelled to Delhi.

Others include a 66 year-old-man who resided in Ward 62 (Ramaswamy Palya) but succumbed to the disease on April 15 and a 32-year-old man living in Ward 78 (Pulakeshi Nagar) who happens to be a contact of a 42-year-old man living in Ward 196 (Hosahalli). Neither has a travel history.

Households affected

More significantly, two members of a family in the jewellery business, plus their retinue of servants, a security guard and a driver, plus the driver’s child, who all tested positive for the disease, triggered containment protocols in Ward 18 (Radhakrishna Temple). The two groups live in the same ward, but two streets apart.

Across the city, in Dollars Colony, JP Nagar (Ward 177), four members of the same family, who all tested positive, will see their corner house come under containment.

Meantime, three men who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and returned to their home in Ward 135 (Padarayanapura) infected 16 other residents of the ward.

In Ward 139 (KR Market), a family tragedy had played out, claiming the lives of two elderly members of the family, although a 32-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy are still under treatment.