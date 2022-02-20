Corruption behind 'poorly built' Peenya flyover, says KRS

The Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) has demanded a probe into the “substandard” construction of the Peenya flyover leading to wastage of over Rs 700 crore “caused by corruption.”

In a letter to the chief minister, KRS state president Ravi Krishna Reddy noted that the flyover between Goraguntepalya and 8th Mile was built just 12 years ago and is now declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Reddy urged the government to escalate the matter to the Centre for a thorough investigation.

“The company that built the flyover, as well as the company that gave the third-party quality control report, should be blacklisted immediately. Criminal cases should be filed against the construction company and the amount paid for the flyover work should be recovered,” Reddy said, adding that the quality of all the infrastructure built by the company should be evaluated.

He said the substandard work in such constructions poses a direct threat to the life of people besides causing large-scale environmental damage. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should return the toll collected from the highway users during the time when the flyover was closed.

