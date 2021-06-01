Covid-19: BBMP aims to vaccinate sizeable population in three months

The BBMP on Monday expressed its goal to vaccinate a significant number of city population in the next three months, subject to steady vaccination supply from the state government.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told DH that the civic body would work with private hospitals to achieve the goal.

"About 80 per cent of people aged above 60, and 45 per cent of those above 45 years have already been vaccinated,” Gupta said.

Read more: Covid-19 vaccination policy: Supreme Court must step in

“The population of those who are aged above 18 is about 80 lakh. As and when the vaccine is supplied, we will complete the vaccination by identifying the priority groups and cover almost everyone with a modest target of achieving one lakh vaccination per day,” he said.

Similarly, private hospitals are also capable of providing 50,000 vaccines. “We have tied up with the Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF), which has a target population of 11 lakh people and with this, we are hopeful of covering the sizeable population of the city in the next three months," the chief commissioner said.