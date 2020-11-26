Desilt drains to avoid flooding in Chickpet, says BBMP chief

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday visited several parts of Chickpet and inspected the functioning of civic amenities after mounting complaints of poor infrastructure and choked drains.

P C Mohan, MP, Bangalore Central, and representatives of the Chickpet trader’s association accompanied the administrator during the inspection.

BBMP officials told the administrator that the Cottonpet road has been developed under TenderSURE, while the other two roads — Avenue and BVK Iyengar Road — will soon be developed.

“We have planned to develop Avenue Road under the Smart City project and BWSSB has already completed the underground drainage work,” an official explained.

Gupta walked along Gundappa street, Mamulpet, Old Taragupet, Sultanpet, OTC Road Akkipet and Balepet and interacted with traders and local residents. He directed officials to level the dug-up roads and asphalt it using hot-mix or concrete to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

Traders complained about the flooding of bylanes along Mamulpet main road, which MP Mohan attributed to delay in desilting drains.

“None of the drains have been desilted along the stretch and hence, flooding happens during the rain. If all drains are desilted, rainwater will flow out without flooding the stretch,” Mohan clarified.

Gupta directed the engineers to immediately take up the desilting work and ensure water flows through without stagnation.

Alternate road to Avenue Road

Gupta instructed the chief engineer, Smart City project, to submit a detailed plan to develop Avenue Road (1 km) within a week providing all timelines and notify alternate roads for motorists to commute until the work gets completed.

He also directed engineers to prepare a feasibility report on developing SJP Road under the Smart City project.