DH impact: ‘No free left’ signboard reinstalled at Siddalingaiah Circle

Months after civic works forced authorities to remove the ‘no free left’ board from Siddalingaiah Circle, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have installed it back at the Kasturba Road-Vittal Mallya Road intersection.

In the absence of the signboard, motorists thought the left turn was free and were caught by the police for jumping the signal.

On July 8, DH published a detailed report on the plight of the motorists, with the BTP promising to reinstall the board at the right place.

On Friday, personnel from the road engineering department installed the new traffic signboard.

“From now on, people must ensure they take a turn only when the traffic signal is green,” DCP (Traffic), East Division, K M Shantharaju said. “Otherwise, it would be a no-free left turn.”

The officer said the same rule is applicable in all the junctions across the city.

Further, Shantharaju said: “Had there been a free turn, a green blinking light would have appeared at the signal. We have installed the signboard at a prominent place to help motorists, following the report in Deccan Herald.”

Regular commuters, local residents and businessmen frequenting the junction also expressed happiness over the return of the signboard to the prominent spot. They said it would prompt them to stop at the signal and take a turn when it is clear.

