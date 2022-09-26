DH Radio | Cycling lanes on Outer Ring Road: Gone forever?

Hello and welcome to DH Radio!

It took years of active campaigning for the government to agree to set up a 17-km popup cycling lane in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR). But now, after the floods, the bollards that separated the lanes from the main motorway have been removed.

What does this mean for the city's cycling community, which is struggling to build a basic infrastructure step-by-step?

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Bengaluru's first Bicycle Mayor, Sathya Sankaran to get deeper into the issue.

Listen in...