DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

DH Radio | Cycling lanes on Outer Ring Road: Gone forever?

Bengaluru's bicycle mayor and the whole cycling community are outraged

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 26 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 12:46 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio!

It took years of active campaigning for the government to agree to set up a 17-km popup cycling lane in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR). But now, after the floods, the bollards that separated the lanes from the main motorway have been removed.

What does this mean for the city's cycling community, which is struggling to build a basic infrastructure step-by-step?

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Bengaluru's first Bicycle Mayor, Sathya Sankaran to get deeper into the issue.

Listen in...

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
cycling
dh radio
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

 