District officials remove illegal layout developed on Agri land

The district administration on Wednesday cleared a layout that has come up on a 14.38-acre agricultural land spread across Agara village in Kengeri Hobli and BM Kaval area.

In his order, the tahsildar of Bengaluru South said that the land in question was determined as agriculture and the layout was formed without obtaining permission from the authorities.

As per the records, the land belongs to Roopa Ashwath, Shashi Chandrashekharaiah, Manju Ashwath and Chaya Ashwath while the agreement holder was recognised as Kenchappagowda.

“The layout, formed without permission, is getting sold. Despite notices, no response from the people concerned. So, as per the directions of the deputy commissioner, the layout has been cleared,” an official said.

Assistant Commissioner M G Shivanna, Tahsildar Shivappa Lamani and other officials led the clearing operation. An excavator removed the roads, drainage and other infrastructure.