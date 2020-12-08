Doubling of Hosur line a boost for long-distance trains

The bids opened recently for the doubling of the Yeshwantpur–Channasandra and Baiyappanahalli–Hosur lines by the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Company (K-RIDE) could alter the dynamics of long-distance railway connectivity to Bengaluru. The new Baiyappanahalli terminal will play a big role in this shift.

It is estimated that the track-doubling will be completed either by 2022-end or early 2023. Work on the Baiyappanahalli–Hosur stretch has already begun.

“Doubling the line will ease schedules of trains bound for Palakkad, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and other destinations,” rail analyst Sanjeev Dyamannavar told DH.

Enhanced capacity of the Hosur line could help the railways introduce more trains towards Kerala and Tamil Nadu from the Baiyappanahalli terminal. Currently, many trains bound for Kanyakumari and Coimbatore are forced to take the Jolarpettai route to avoid the congested Hosur line.

The projects are to be executed in three packages inclusive of signalling outdoor works at the Yeshwantpur bypass, Lottegollahalli, Hebbal, Banaswadi, Bellandur, Heelalige, Anekal Road and Maranayakanahalli; major and minor bridges/Road Under Bridges (RUB).

Tenders for doubling the 48-km Baiyappanahalli–Hosur line were floated about three years ago.

But nothing much moved thereafter as the state government and the South Western Railway (SWR) could not strike a cost-sharing agreement.

The track doubling will require the elimination of multiple Level Crossings (LCs). There are over 10 LCs on the Yeswanthpur–Hosur stretch, including the ones at Kaggadasapura, Carmelaram, Hebbal, Sanjaynagar, Nagawara and Chinnappanahalli.

These crossings have been a perennial source of severe traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Enhanced capacity of this line will eventually boost the suburban rail project.

Besides aiding the introduction of more trains, additional stations will have to be built to maximise the track’s true potential.

10 more stations

Rail activists had also sought at least 10 more stations on the line, including at Doddanekundi, Munnekolala, Huskur Road and KHB Layout Suryanagar.

Since K-RIDE is also tasked with the suburban rail implementation, Dyamannavar feels it could plan and ensure seamless integration between the two projects.

Besides, double-tracking will also help the future extension of the suburban rail network from Heelalige to Hosur, he said.