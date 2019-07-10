Experts bat for hyperloop

Auto experts say hyperloop can be a game-changer for India, where sustainable transport can play a role in reducing pollution and health complications.

At a Society of Automobile Engineers India (SAEINDIA) discussion in collaboration with Atria Institute of Technology, Perepu Sai Madhav, vehicle dynamics engineer of the Avishkar Hyperloop project, IIT Madras, said an environment-friendly mode was the need of the hour.

Madhav's team is a contender among the top 21 finalists in SpaceX’s Hyperloop Pod competition.