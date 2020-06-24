Eye, heart, cancer hospitals say they can't treat Covid-19 patients

Among the 44 private hospitals in Bengaluru that have been allowed by the health department to treat Covid-19 patients are heart, cancer and eye hospitals. Most of them say they cannot treat Covid-19 patients as they do not have isolation wards, beds, oxygen or respiratory illness specialists.

Heart and cancer hospitals say they have immunocompromised patients and cannot risk taking Covid-19 patients.

A total of 518 private medical colleges/hospitals across the state are empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme and are allowed to treat Covid-19 patients. The list of empanelled hospitals is available on the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) website www.arogya.karnataka.gov.in and the health department’s website. People can also contact the toll-free helpline 1800 425 2646 for information.

Healthcare Global (HCG) Hospital that treats cancer patients figures on the list. Dr B S Ajaikumar, Chairman, HCG Hospital, said: “The health department has just put out a list of hospitals, including eye hospitals, to show they have enough beds for Covid-19. But we can’t take in Covid-19 patients. We are going to write to the health department excusing ourselves.”

He continued: “We are an oncology hospital and cannot treat Covid-19 patients. We are not even adequately equipped for the purpose. We need respiratory therapists, intensive care, round-the-clock staff, etc.”

Dr Naresh Shetty, president, MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said: “The health department seems to have just published the names of all hospitals that are empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. This is wrong. Ophthalmic and heart hospitals figure on the list. This doesn’t make sense.”

The Eye Foundation Hospital, which is also on the list, said it wasn’t going to function as a Covid-19 hospital. “There seems to be a miscommunication,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey and SAST Executive Director N T Abroo did not respond to questions from DH.