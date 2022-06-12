First U-girder cast for airport metro line

Work on building a metro line to the Kempegowda International Airport got into the fast lane with the casting of the first U-girder at the Hennur casting yard in eastern Bengaluru on Friday night.

A girder is a large iron or steel beam for building viaducts, which are bridge-like structures on which the metro track is laid.

The 37-km-long KR Puram-Hebbal-KIA elevated line is being built in three packages by Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) Limited, which won the contract in November last year. Of the 2.23 lakh square metres of land required for constructing viaducts and stations along the line, 2.15 square metres have already been acquired.

The first pier for the airport line was erected near Chikkajala on May 10. The deadline for package-1 is 27 months while it's 24 months each for packages-2 and 3.