Green Tribunal asks KSPCB to save Anekal lake

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to take steps to protect the Bhujangadasanahalli Lake in Anekal taluk in Bengaluru South.

The principal bench of the NGT, headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel, said that the KSPCB should take steps to remove encroachments and protect the lake from degradation.

“Let the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with the law and furnish a factual and action-taken report in the matter within one month by email to judicial-ngt@gov.in,” the bench said in its order.

Plaint via post

The bench converted a complaint from K Vijayakumar, Madhavi Farms, through the post as an application and issued the direction to KSPCB.

The complainant highlighted the degradation of the lake and increasing pollution of the waterbody and sought direction from the NGT for its protection.